Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘She was an integral part of our family’ Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash

By Delaney Ruth and Sarah McRitchie
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members of one of the victims killed in a nearly 50-vehicle pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike are mourning the loss of a 37-year-old pregnant mother.

Family of Julie Roth described her as a devoted mother, a beloved wife, and a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, and niece. Roth was looking forward to welcoming their third child who was due in the Spring of 2023.

Roth is one of four victims killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike during Friday’s winter storm. Family members tell 13abc her two children were in the car and were hurt in the crash. Roth’s 4-year-old daughter suffered internal bruising and a broken bone and her 5-year-old son suffered frostbite, broken bones, and other injuries.

Family members are grieving the loss of Julie and her unborn child.

“She was an integral part of our family and we are devastated in her loss,” family members told 13abc in a statement. “Outside of the home, Julie dedicated her life to helping others as a nurse, and enjoyed her side business, The Truffle Affair, making chocolates and other sweet treats for others. She was also a creative mind that loved painting and was in the process of writing her first novel, and was an avid gardener.”

Roth’s family has setup a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. Those interested can donate at the link here.

Three others were killed in the turnpike crash, including 59-year-old Bernard Bloniarz, of Napoleon, and 19-year-old Emma Smith, of Webberville, Michigan. Officials have not yet identified the fourth victim while they work to notify family members.

37-year-old Julie Roth was one of four people killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio...
37-year-old Julie Roth was one of four people killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Dec. 23, 2022.(Roth family)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
PJM and AEP Ohio are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to help...
AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
OSHP: Four killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

Latest News

Imagination Station says the ball drop will happen on Dec. 30, at 2:23 p.m.
Imagination Station to hold New Year’s Eve Eve bouncy ball drop
12/26: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
TPD says a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home...
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22.
A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business