Toledo Kwanzaa House Kicks Off a Week of Kwanzaa Gatherings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you celebrated Christmas this weekend, you may be spending the next few days winding down from all the holiday gatherings. However, for some, the festivities are just getting started.

Monday marked the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African-American culture, that lasts through January first.

To celebrate, the Toledo Kwanzaa House of Northwest Ohio is hosting gatherings every night throughout the week at the Frederick Douglass Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

The festivities include food, creative expressions like singing and dancing, and speakers.

“We drum in, we come in drumming in, and we present our elders, and we have presenters that will be doing the seven principles, which really is the core of Kwanzaa is those seven principles,” said Donald Lynn, an organizing member of the Toledo Kwanzaa House.

Each day of Kwanzaa corresponds with a core value, so every evening there will be a speaker discussing that day’s core value.

“The first night is umoja, which is unity. The second night is kujichagulia, which is self-determination,” Lynn said, “Then we have ujima, which is collective work and responsibility. Then we have Ujamaa, which is cooperative economics. And then we have nia, which is purpose; we have kuumba, which is creativity; and then the last night is the imani, which is faith.”

This is the first year the Toledo Kwanzaa House has been able to hold in-person gatherings since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Lynn said he hopes the gatherings will bring together the community, which is what Kwanzaa is all about.

“It’s about community. It’s about how to build up the community. It’s about unity – unifying the community – and what we can do to make the community better than what it is in the present moment,” said Lynn.

