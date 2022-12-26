Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend

TPD says a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home...
TPD says a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Christmas Eve.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report.

According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.

TPD says while on the way to Hinde Road, Moore’s son called 911 at 10:35 a.m. reporting that he had found Moore in a snowbank on the 600 block of Parkside. Police rerouted and arrived at the scene at 10:38 a.m. where Moore was pronounced deceased.

Also on Christmas Eve, a 92-year-old Fostoria woman was found dead after she also wandered outside of her residence in the hazardous weather conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
PJM and AEP Ohio are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to help...
AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
OSHP: Four killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

Latest News

Imagination Station says the ball drop will happen on Dec. 30, at 2:23 p.m.
Imagination Station to hold New Year’s Eve Eve bouncy ball drop
12/26: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
37-year-old Julie Roth was one of four people killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio...
‘She was an integral part of our family’ Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22.
A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business