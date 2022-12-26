TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report.

According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.

TPD says while on the way to Hinde Road, Moore’s son called 911 at 10:35 a.m. reporting that he had found Moore in a snowbank on the 600 block of Parkside. Police rerouted and arrived at the scene at 10:38 a.m. where Moore was pronounced deceased.

Also on Christmas Eve, a 92-year-old Fostoria woman was found dead after she also wandered outside of her residence in the hazardous weather conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.