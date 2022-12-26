Birthday Club
A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business

Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22.
Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22.(Jeff Steunenberg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A world of DIY photography awaits at a new Toledo business that opened last week.

Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22 with owners Jessica and Andrea Hamner. The business is a do-it-yourself photography studio where you can visit and come out with over 25 unique photos on your phone.

According to Selfie WRLD, there are various looks offered including a diner, Vogue booth, ball pit pool, retro and more. It is also available to rent out for team bonding, birthday or bachelorette parties or corporate events.

Selfie WRLD is located at 3205 Central Ave.

