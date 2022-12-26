A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A world of DIY photography awaits at a new Toledo business that opened last week.

Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22 with owners Jessica and Andrea Hamner. The business is a do-it-yourself photography studio where you can visit and come out with over 25 unique photos on your phone.

According to Selfie WRLD, there are various looks offered including a diner, Vogue booth, ball pit pool, retro and more. It is also available to rent out for team bonding, birthday or bachelorette parties or corporate events.

Selfie WRLD is located at 3205 Central Ave.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.