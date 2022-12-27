12/26: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then some clearing will be possible later in the night with lows in the low teens. Wind chills overnight in the single digits, possibly dipping below zero. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming breezy with temps rising from the upper 20s into the low 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny again with highs near 40. It’ll also still be breezy. EXTENDED: Breezy again Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and even milder temps as we top out in the low 50s. Breezy Friday with highs in the mid-50s and light rain expected. Periods of steady rain are likely on New Year’s Eve with highs around 50, but the rain may let up some during the evening. More rain for New Year’s Day with highs in the low 50s. A few showers are likely next Monday with highs near 50.

