12/27: Dan’s Tuesday AM Forecast

Last day below freezing; mild and rainy New Year’s
One last day below freezing, then it's a mild though rainy end to 2022. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some of us are waking up to patchy freezing fog, though highs will edge close to 30F this afternoon with a few breaks of sun early. We finally crack the freezing mark around noon Wednesday, staying above that line for several days to follow with a southwest breeze Wednesday/Thursday. The second half of the week will kick off a 4-day stretch of 50s, though 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is possible to end 2022 and ring in the new year -- plan your parties accordingly!

