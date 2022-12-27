Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say

Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 91-year-old man from South Carolina died on Christmas after he went outside to fix a broken water pipe, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the man, Marvin Henley, went outside at around 10 p.m. Sunday to repair a broken water pipe. Henley reportedly went inside to change some of his wet clothes, but then went back outside to work further on the pipe.

Sadly, Henley never returned to the house and was reported missing. Deputies confirmed that his body was found Monday afternoon not far from his home.

His death was ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Julie Roth was one of four people killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio...
‘She was an integral part of our family’ Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
TPD says a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home...
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Former Disney Channel star arrested in Lima Ohio in alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law by Biden
The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
Auto Title Offices close for the holiday