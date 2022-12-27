Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Auto Title Offices close for the holiday

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and...
The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. According to a statement released by the Lucas County Clerk of Courts the downtown office located on 1600 Madison Ave will be closed due to staffing issues.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Lucas County Clerk of Courts the downtown office located on 1600 Madison Ave will be closed due to staffing issues.

In addition, all Auto Title offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 2 in observance of the holiday weekend.

The downtown office will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3 during its regular business hours 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The following three Automobile and Watercraft Title branch offices will be open for anyone needing to conduct title business on Dec. 28 or Dec. 29. Below are the offices’ locations:

  • Sylvania/West Toledo Office, Sylvan Plaza located on 4900 N. McCord Rd. Sylvania.
  • Oregon/East Toledo office, Navarre Center Plaza located on 3034 Navarre Ave., Oregon.
  • South Toledo/ Maumee office, Gladieux Meadows located on 4456 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

For any additional information, contact the HRI Personnel Public Information Officer at 419-213-8843.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Julie Roth was one of four people killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio...
‘She was an integral part of our family’ Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
TPD says a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home...
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Former Disney Channel star arrested in Lima Ohio in alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Zia Cooke offered holiday cheer by hosting a toy drive for local families.
Basketball star Zia Cooke offers holiday cheer with toy drive
TFRD
TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station
The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close.
Cold weekend temperatures causes multiple closures
Parts of the Ohio Statehouse flooded after a pipe burst on Dec. 27, 2022.
WATCH: Ohio Statehouse floods after pipes burst