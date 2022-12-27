Auto Title Offices close for the holiday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Lucas County Clerk of Courts the downtown office located on 1600 Madison Ave will be closed due to staffing issues.

In addition, all Auto Title offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 2 in observance of the holiday weekend.

The downtown office will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3 during its regular business hours 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The following three Automobile and Watercraft Title branch offices will be open for anyone needing to conduct title business on Dec. 28 or Dec. 29. Below are the offices’ locations:

Sylvania/West Toledo Office, Sylvan Plaza located on 4900 N. McCord Rd. Sylvania.

Oregon/East Toledo office, Navarre Center Plaza located on 3034 Navarre Ave., Oregon.

South Toledo/ Maumee office, Gladieux Meadows located on 4456 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

For any additional information, contact the HRI Personnel Public Information Officer at 419-213-8843.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.