City of Toledo designates Christmas tree recycling locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Christmas has come and gone and for most, that means it’s time to get rid of those Christmas trees.

The City of Toledo has designated certain locations around the City for Christmas tree recycling.

Beginning Dec. 27, you can bring your trees to the following recycling locations:

Bowman Park, located on Jackman Road south of Laskey Road

Detwiler Park, located at Manhattan Blvd. and Summit Street

Jermain Park, located at Upton Avenue and North Cove Blvd.

Ravine Two Park, located off Dearborn Avenue

Byrne Park, located on Byrne Road south of Glanzman Road

The City says due to ongoing construction, Schneider Park is not being utilized as a location for Christmas tree recycling this year.

