City of Toledo designates Christmas tree recycling locations

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Christmas has come and gone and for most, that means it’s time to get rid of those Christmas trees.

Beginning Dec. 27, you can bring your trees to the following recycling locations:

  • Bowman Park, located on Jackman Road south of Laskey Road
  • Detwiler Park, located at Manhattan Blvd. and Summit Street
  • Jermain Park, located at Upton Avenue and North Cove Blvd.
  • Ravine Two Park, located off Dearborn Avenue
  • Byrne Park, located on Byrne Road south of Glanzman Road

The City says due to ongoing construction, Schneider Park is not being utilized as a location for Christmas tree recycling this year.

