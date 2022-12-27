Birthday Club
Cold weekend temperatures causes multiple closures

The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close.
The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close.(Contributed)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close.

According to the City of Toledo the Friendship Park Community Center and the East Toledo Senior Center are temporarily closed because of the cold weekend temperatures.

Facility staff members are currently working on repairs.

The City will release an update when the centers are open and operational.

