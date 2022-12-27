Cold weekend temperatures causes multiple closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close.

According to the City of Toledo the Friendship Park Community Center and the East Toledo Senior Center are temporarily closed because of the cold weekend temperatures.

Facility staff members are currently working on repairs.

The City will release an update when the centers are open and operational.

