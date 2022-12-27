Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning he plans to retire after 12 seasons with the NFL.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Watt was the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner and was honored as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017.

The Pewaukee native, who won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012, 2014 and 2015, has played in 12 NFL seasons, including 10 in Houston and two in Arizona.

Watt has racked up 111.5 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 27 forced fumbles in his career thus far.

Arizona plays at Atlanta on New Year’s Day and wraps up its 2022-23 season at San Francisco on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Julie Roth was one of four people killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio...
‘She was an integral part of our family’ Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
TPD says a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home...
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Former Disney Channel star arrested in Lima Ohio in alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone. There are ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket...
Mega Millions hits $565 million, but prize isn’t even in the top 10
According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and...
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter