Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mental health-related emergency room visits on the rise among children, study finds

FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments...
FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments related to mental health, a newly published study shows.(Credit: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Emergency rooms in children’s hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health, according to a new study.

The study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that, starting in 2015, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased 8% every year for five years.

About 13% of those patients revisited the hospital within six months.

Researchers say the number of mental health visits that led to a revisit remained stable among patients of all ages, but pediatric mental health revisits increased 6.3% annually.

Researchers called the analysis “concerning.”

The study used data from more than 200,000 patients from 38 children’s hospitals in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Julie Roth was one of four people killed in a massive pileup crash on the Ohio...
‘She was an integral part of our family’ Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
TPD says a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home...
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Former Disney Channel star arrested in Lima Ohio in alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Zia Cooke offered holiday cheer by hosting a toy drive for local families.
Basketball star Zia Cook offers holiday cheer with toy drive
A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red...
Menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study says
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law by Biden
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation