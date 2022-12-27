Birthday Club
One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody

The suspect was identified as Donnale Ringer, 50, of Sylvania.
The suspect was identified as Donnale Ringer, 50, of Sylvania.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized.

LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.

According to officials, the male victim was transported to an area hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The suspect was identified as Donnale Ringer, 50, of Sylvania. The Sylvania City Police Department arrested Ringer and he was placed in custody at the Lucas County Correction Center.

