TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station, investigations underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations after finding a hole in the ductwork over a female locker room at a fire station, according to internal TFRD documents obtained by 13abc.

A letter from Assistant Chief John Kaminski to TFRD members Tuesday said the agency received notification late Monday night that someone had tampered with the ductwork above the female locker room at Station 13. TFRD and police both opened “separate but parallel” investigations.

“Every employee should be able to come to work without the fear of the invasion of their privacy,” Kaminski said in a letter to TFRD members. “TFRD is taking this matter very seriously, and with TPD, will do everything in our power to hold the person, or person(s) accountable for their actions.”

It’s unclear at this time whether officials found any recording devices within the ductwork during their search. 13abc has reached out to learn more about the investigation.

TFRD said the hole has since been fixed and the department inspected every female locker room at every fire station for any evidence of tampering.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional information as we learn more.

