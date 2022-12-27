Birthday Club
Two convicted Toledo City Council members officially resign

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo City Council members recently convicted for their roles in a pay-to-play scheme who had previously been suspended have now officially resigned from their city council seats, according to reports.

13abc’s media partner the Toledo Blade reports Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper have now formally resigned from their seats after agreeing to voluntary suspensions in 2020, shortly after they were arrested on bribery and extortion charges. Harper resigned on Dec. 21 and Riley resigned on Dec. 24.

The resignations follow the Dec. 16 convictions of three of the four former council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes. Riley, Harper, and Larry Sykes all pleaded guilty. Gary Johnson did not take a plea deal and is schedule to appear before a federal jury on Jan. 9, 2023.

Riley and Harper’s council terms were initially slated to run through the end of 2023. Councilman John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams were appointed to council during their suspensions. Riley and Harper’s convictions have left the city’s law department to call the appointments of Hobbs and Williams into question.

