WATCH: Ohio Statehouse floods after pipes burst

Video from outgoing Senator Jay Hottinger shows parts of the Ohio Statehouse flooding after a pipe burst on Dec. 27, 2022
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - New video shows water flooding parts of the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday.

“My last day at the Statehouse not going very well,” outgoing Republican State Senator Jay Hottinger of Newark said in a tweet.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that a pipe burst over the Senate chamber and Statehouse workers turned the water off to the building minutes after the flooding began. Hottinger told the Dispatch water had gone down two levels of stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s office. The press room also had water pouring through it.

“Oh my gosh, this is horrible,” Hottinger is heard saying in the video.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

