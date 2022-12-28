12/28: Dan’s Wednesday AM Forecast

After our longest stretch of subfreezing temps since early February, we’re back over the hump on this Hump Day with highs in the low-40s and a southwest breeze as clouds clear through the afternoon. The sun won’t last for long, though highs in the 50s are expected from Thursday through New Year’s Day. Rain is still on track to start out light on Friday, with up to 1″ falling on the final day of 2022 -- and more still in the first few days of 2023.

