12/28: Dan’s Wednesday AM Forecast

Finally above freezing; 50s and rainy for New Year’s
From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After our longest stretch of subfreezing temps since early February, we’re back over the hump on this Hump Day with highs in the low-40s and a southwest breeze as clouds clear through the afternoon. The sun won’t last for long, though highs in the 50s are expected from Thursday through New Year’s Day. Rain is still on track to start out light on Friday, with up to 1″ falling on the final day of 2022 -- and more still in the first few days of 2023.

