12/28/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Warmer and wetter weather in the forecast
12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming cloudy by morning, not as chilly, lows in the mid 30s. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy, highs near 50. Haze and some fog possible by evening. FRIDAY: Rain likely, highs in the lower 50s. SATURDAY: Rain likely, highs near 50. SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Chance of a few showers, still mild, highs again near 50.

