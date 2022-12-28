Airlines cause travel nightmares for travelers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flight delays and cancellations have plenty of people from our area trying to find a way home from the holiday weekend.

Barb Patterson and her family spent Christmas in Colorado. Monday, they planned to travel home to Northwest Ohio from Colorado Springs.

The couple arrived at the airport early to return their rental car. Upon arrival, they received the news that their flight to Denver was canceled. The family decided to drive to Denver, to catch their connecting flights.

Over halfway to the airport, they learned the flight was too, canceled. They chose to drive and found the last rental car in Colorado.

Patterson said the expenses are mounting. The family had to pay for a car rental and an additional hotel stay. The family is still unsure if they’ll receive a refund from Southwest Airlines.

“I have sent an email to Southwest, but have not heard anything. I’ve tried to call them and I just get a busy signal or a tone that says it’s not in service.”

