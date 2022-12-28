Birthday Club
BBB offers tips on how to get refunds for flight cancelations

(MGN Online / Lars Plougmann / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering advice to consumers on what to do if their flight is canceled and you want a refund.

When flights are canceled by the airline, consumers are always entitled to a full refund; including, a refund of any bag fees or extras.

If you are offered a voucher instead of a refund, the BBB reminds consumers to ask about expiration and blackout dates. Consumers are not obligated to accept a voucher and can insist on a full refund.

Below are some additional tips from the BBB:

  • Check delays - Travelers can check their latest flight information on their carrier’s website or via the airline’s telephone reservation system. Many times, delays don’t occur until the day of the flight and the airline must update its flight information within 30 minutes of receiving a notice of a status change.
  • Check carrier and credit card terms - While federal regulations don’t require airlines to reimburse expenses such as rooms or food in the event a flight is canceled or severely delayed, the carrier and credit card companies may have different policies. Purchase tickets with a credit card that offers trip protection or travelers insurance and check individual airline policies.
  • Keep documentation - Keep receipts and records for expenses incurred as a result of a significantly delayed or canceled flight. These may be needed later to recover expenses.
  • Check the carrier’s website - Most airlines allow consumers to initiate refunds directly on the carrier’s website. Using a website may help a consumer obtain a refund or rebook a trip much faster than waiting for a consumer service agent in person or on the phone.
  • Rules are different for foreign flights - Flights that were canceled while in another country will be affected by the laws of that nation. Check with the local country’s department of transportation while traveling internationally.

