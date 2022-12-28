Birthday Club
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall

The Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents and is conducting a criminal investigation.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall were disturbed by a series of fights on Monday.

Mall security and the Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents, leading several of those involved out in handcuffs according to witnesses.

One food court employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said she has never seen anything like it.

“Really, the best word I have is chaos because when one thing happened, everyone wanted to be witness to it so it was just running,” she said.

She said the fights which she believes mainly involved young people ─ started around 3 p.m. and lasted until the mall closed at 9 p.m. When those involved in the incidents were asked to leave, she said they got more aggressive.

“Every single time they tried to kick someone out they were just arguing back and refusing. So, eventually, I saw the yellow taser gun out one or two times,” she said. “One girl yelled at the security guard and said, ‘I will smack the f—out of you,’ when he was just literally standing there, pointing at the door, and asking her to leave and she yelled that.”

A shopper, who also wishes to stay anonymous, said he saw a similar scene. In the four-and-a-half hours, he was at the mall, he saw security and police officers running back and forth responding to multiple fights.

“[I] didn’t know what to think when I first saw it. I didn’t know if it was a shooter or what the deal was. People are running, police officers are running, security guards are running,” he said. “It makes the mall unsafe. They’re yelling and cussing at each other. Dropping racial slurs towards each other.”

“I definitely might start traveling to Fallen Timbers or Levis Commons because it’s a lot safer. Franklin Park Mall just seems like it’s been overrun by kids lately.”

The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.

Franklin Park Mall management could not be reached for comment, but they released a statement thanking the Toledo Police Department for their response and reminding shoppers that the mall’s youth supervision policy is in place daily from December 19 to the 31. The policy requires those 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m.

