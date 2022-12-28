Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire Wednesday

PETTISVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An auto shop in Pettisville was deemed a “total loss” after it was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

13abc crews arrived on scene around 3 a.m. on Dec. 28 and saw a heavy smoke presence and fire showing from the roof of D3 Automotive.

According to the German Township Archbold Fire Chief, with Pettisville being such a small town, crews had to get a second water supply from other communities in the area in order to be able to put out the fire.

“Their water system is supplied by the village of Archbold so the main concern coming in was to make sure we had enough water pressure,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. “Tenders were called from area villages to set up a secondary water supply so we wouldn’t drain down the water system here in town.”

Officials say power to the entire area of Pettisville had to be temporarily turned off while crews battled the fire.

The auto shop, which neighbors tell 13abc had only been owned by the current owner for a couple of years, was destroyed along with the cars that were inside the building.

Fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say power has been restored to the area and there were no injuries reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.