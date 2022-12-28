Birthday Club
Toledo Christian to hold basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas

Melvin Thomas (left), a 2013 graduate of Toledo Christian and basketball mentor, died at the...
Melvin Thomas (left), a 2013 graduate of Toledo Christian and basketball mentor, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm on Sept. 8.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Christian is hosting this year’s annual holiday basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas.

The clinic is taking place on Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Christian School. The clinic is for ages seven and up and the cost is a donation of $40.

Thomas, a 2013 graduate of Toledo Christian and basketball mentor, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm on Sept. 8. According to organizers, this clinic will help to continue Thomas’ legacy and ensure student athletes have the opportunity to become their best selves.

“He was just a positive person with a great heart and a great spirit, and a great smile. He just always wanted to see the youth do something positive and was an advocate for the youth,” said Chris Darrington, longtime friend of Thomas. “He was involved with youth and wasn’t one of them guys that was saying ‘I want to see the youth do better’ he was actually the one putting the work in with them. I always respected that and was in awe of that.”

In order to participate in the clinic, organizers say you must complete a waiver. You can find the waiver here.

