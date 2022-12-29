Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction

Jose Gutierrez is a Miami University graduate and a Hamilton resident.
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is missing in Mexico, and his family is desperate for his return.

Jose Gutierrez received his masters from Miami University and works for a Cincinnati-based firm as an architect.

He was last seen domestically at CVG Airport, from which he departed on Dec. 22 for Zacatecas, one of Mexico’s 31 states.

Zacatecas is located in the north-central part of the country midway between Monterrey and Mexico City.

Jose was going to visit his fiancée, something his family says he does often. The couple has a 2023 wedding date.

“He goes about three times per year,” Brandie Gutierrez, Jose’s sister, said Wednesday night.

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée(Provided)

Brandie says she last heard from Jose and his fiancée when they went out to eat some days into their trip. She doesn’t know what happened, but she says news agencies carried troubling reports of an incident that night.

“The bars actually noticed screams,” she said. “There is something that is not right.”

The couple haven’t been seen or heard from since. His family believes both he and his fiancée could have been abducted.

An agency of the Mexican government whose mission is to find people reported missing confirms it is looking for Jose.

His family says they’ve reached out to the FBI and U.S. government officials for additional help. They also say they’ve filed a police report with Hamilton PD.

FOX19 has reached out to the FBI and Hamilton PD. Neither party responded at the time of this writing.

The U.S. Department of State has a travel advisory for Mexico that includes Zacatecas.

The locality-specific advisory language reads: “Do not travel due to crime and kidnapping. Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and [lawful permanent residents] have been victims of kidnapping.”

Brandie describes Jose as a kind and gregarious man.

“He loves socials. He loves to dance. He’s a good guy,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations...
TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station
Kids at the mall were detained and released into their parents' custody.
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
Newcomerstown fire
6 dead, including 4 children, after fire in Ohio home

Latest News

Crews will work two 12-hour shifts and will return to Ohio on Jan. 3.
ODOT dispatched to New York to aid in snow removal efforts
December 29th Weather Forecast
December 29th Weather Forecast
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
December 29th Weather Forecast
December 29th Weather Forecast
The family of Melvin Thomas, the 27-year-old killed on Elm Street in September, are hosting a...
Basketball clinic honoring Melvin Thomas