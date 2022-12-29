Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

December 29th Weather Forecast

Warmth & Rain Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mild trend continues. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s today and tomorrow. Showers are likely Friday especially in the afternoon and Friday night. Rain is still likely on Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the 40s over the weekend. A push of warm air on Tuesday could take highs in the 60s. Temperatures will cool near normal for the middle to later part of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations...
TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station
The auto shop was deemed a total loss along with the cars that were inside the building.
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire Wednesday
Kids at the mall were detained and released into their parents' custody.
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall

Latest News

December 29th Weather Forecast
December 29th Weather Forecast
12/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/28/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast