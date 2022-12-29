December 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mild trend continues. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s today and tomorrow. Showers are likely Friday especially in the afternoon and Friday night. Rain is still likely on Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the 40s over the weekend. A push of warm air on Tuesday could take highs in the 60s. Temperatures will cool near normal for the middle to later part of next week.

