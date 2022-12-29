Dine in the 419: Poco Piatti Hensville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the back side of Fifth Third field, we’re not talking home plate. We’re talking small plates at Poco Piatti.

“It’s my favorite way to eat, you know,” said Executive Chef Rob Campbell. “Instead of getting one dish, you know, you can get 4 or 5 and sample many different things.”

Today, Chef Rob showcases the specials for December 2022: Goat Cheese Ravioli, Pumpkin Risotto, Beef Short Ribs with Fasolia, and Turkish Coffee Cheesecake. To check out the latest menu offerings at Poco Piatti, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.