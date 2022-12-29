Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Poco Piatti Hensville

By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 28, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the back side of Fifth Third field, we’re not talking home plate. We’re talking small plates at Poco Piatti.

“It’s my favorite way to eat, you know,” said Executive Chef Rob Campbell. “Instead of getting one dish, you know, you can get 4 or 5 and sample many different things.”

Today, Chef Rob showcases the specials for December 2022: Goat Cheese Ravioli, Pumpkin Risotto, Beef Short Ribs with Fasolia, and Turkish Coffee Cheesecake. To check out the latest menu offerings at Poco Piatti, click here.

