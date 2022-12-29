Birthday Club
Drug Interdiction Task Force seize millions of dollars in narcotics

According to a report released by the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the task force also seized 437 firearms and $7.7 million in currency in 2022.(WRDW/WAGT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission’s law enforcement task forces confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs in 2022.

According to a report released by the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the task force also seized 437 firearms and $7.7 million in currency in 2022.

“Every ounce of fentanyl taken off the street can prevent an overdose, just like every illegal gun seized has the potential to save a life,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “The work of our task forces is often convert, but the results do not go unnoticed”.

Several major drug task forces are funded through RecoveryOhio in joint with the Ohio Criminal Justice Services and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

