Findlay, Mayor Muryn recognized for championing heart disease & stroke prevention

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay and Mayor Christina Muryn are being recognized for their work in championing the prevention of heart disease and strokes.

Findlay ranked No. 1 out of 40 other U.S. mayors in “Move with the Mayor,” a nationwide initiative to help reduce heart disease and strokes by inspiring residents to increase their daily physical activity and engage in programs taking place in their backyards to build a healthy life.

“I am proud of how the Move with the Mayor program has provided an action plan for my team to identify ways to improve our community’s health and find opportunities to build new, and strengthen existing partnerships to educate, encourage, and change,” said Mayor Muryn. “Small changes to our daily lives are key to ensuring healthier lives and an overall healthier community.”

The City says mayors completed Move with the Mayor/Step it Up! Success Roadmaps which helps cities identify strengths and opportunities for improvement in heart-health-related policies and programs.

This is the fourth year of Muryn’s participation in Move with the Mayor, according to the City. Muryn offered a range of physical activity events in 2022 which included walks at local schools, the Play Ball program and more. The events raised awareness about lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and supported connections among residents.

“To prevent cardiovascular disease, it takes people and whole communities working together. Cutting back on sedentary time and increasing activity is key to improved heart health,” said John M. Clymer, executive director of the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. “I applaud Mayor Muryn and the City of Findlay for leading by example and championing healthy, active lifestyles and implementing evidence-based interventions to make Findlay healthier.”

