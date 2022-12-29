Missing son of Christmas Eve homicide victim found, arrested

WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities arrested the previously missing son of a man killed in his Richland County home on Christmas Eve.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Hamman of Shiloh, Ohio, on Thursday after his father, Terrence Hamman, was found dead in his home over the weekend, according to the sheriff. Court records do not show any charges against Robert Hamman in connection to his father’s death. Hamman was booked into the Wyandot County Jail on a probation violation warrant. The Richland Source said authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

The Wyandot County Sheriff, Todd Frey, office said Robert had been staying with his father and that law enforcement officials had been searching for him since he allegedly abandoned Terrence’s vehicle on CH 10 in Wyandot County the same night his Terrence’s body was found. The sheriff said a nearby resident picked Robert up and took him to a local restaurant near Nevada.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday it is asking residents in the area of County Highway 330 and State Highway 231 in Wyandot County to alert authorities of anything suspicious or out of place as the department investigates the death of Terrence Hamman.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Terrence Hamman. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

