Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Missing son of Christmas Eve homicide victim found, arrested

Robert Hamman was arrested on Dec. 29 after authorities had been looking for him since Dec. 24,...
Robert Hamman was arrested on Dec. 29 after authorities had been looking for him since Dec. 24, the same night his father, Terrence Hamman, was found dead in his home. He was arrested on a probation violation warrant.(Wyandot County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities arrested the previously missing son of a man killed in his Richland County home on Christmas Eve.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Hamman of Shiloh, Ohio, on Thursday after his father, Terrence Hamman, was found dead in his home over the weekend, according to the sheriff. Court records do not show any charges against Robert Hamman in connection to his father’s death. Hamman was booked into the Wyandot County Jail on a probation violation warrant. The Richland Source said authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

The Wyandot County Sheriff, Todd Frey, office said Robert had been staying with his father and that law enforcement officials had been searching for him since he allegedly abandoned Terrence’s vehicle on CH 10 in Wyandot County the same night his Terrence’s body was found. The sheriff said a nearby resident picked Robert up and took him to a local restaurant near Nevada.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday it is asking residents in the area of County Highway 330 and State Highway 231 in Wyandot County to alert authorities of anything suspicious or out of place as the department investigates the death of Terrence Hamman.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Terrence Hamman. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Toledo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.
TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations...
TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station
Kids at the mall were detained and released into their parents' custody.
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
Newcomerstown fire
6 dead, including 4 children, after fire in Ohio home

Latest News

Full interview: Gov. DeWine looks ahead to 2023, reflects on 2022
Full interview: Gov. DeWine looks ahead to 2023, reflects on 2022
A Grand Jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in...
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
Findlay ranked No. 1 out of 40 other U.S. mayors in the “Move with the Mayor” nationwide...
Findlay, Mayor Muryn recognized for championing heart disease & stroke prevention
Crews will work two 12-hour shifts and will return to Ohio on Jan. 3.
ODOT dispatched to New York to aid in snow removal efforts