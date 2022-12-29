ODOT dispatched to New York to aid in snow removal efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that he has dispatched support from the Ohio Department of Transportation to aid in emergency snow removal efforts in New York following the Christmas weekend blizzard.

DeWine’s office says a convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks departed Ashtabula Thursday morning for a six-day deployment.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” said Governor DeWine. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

DeWine’s office says the New York Emergency Management agency requested Ohio’s help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a national mutual aid system that allows states to legally share resources during declared disasters and emergencies.

According to DeWine’s office, the ODOT team is traveling along Interstate 90 to western New York and will receive their route assignments from local authorities once they arrive. Crews will work two 12-hour shifts and will return to Ohio on Jan. 3.

“The men and women of ODOT are the best at what they do,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “I know they’ll work hard to help our neighbors in New York. At the end of the day, we’re all Americans.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

