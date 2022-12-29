Ohio AG’s office: Appointed Toledo council seats now vacant by former members’ resignation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An unofficial opinion from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office determined that the terms for two council members appointed after the council corruption scandal unfolded have officially ended. Toledo City Council will now have to fill the seats of Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III, who were appointed to fill the seats of Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper -- who have since been convicted on bribery and extortion charges.

Toledo’s law department reached out to the Ohio AG’s office last week to get clarification on next steps for the council seats held by Williams and Hobbs following the convictions of Harper, Riley, and Larry Sykes. The AG’s Communication Director says the response Yost’s office provided to Toledo’s law department is not an official opinion and rather a reply to the city’s letter.

“Given that a person cannot be suspended from an office he or she no longer holds, it follows that the suspension must end when the public official loses title to the office,” the opinion from Chief Counsel Bridget Coontz read. “And when the suspension ends, so too does the term of the interim replacement — because the appointment is only ‘for the duration of the suspension.’”

Harper and Riley accepted voluntary suspensions from council after their arrests and remained in effect until their convictions and resignations this month. Harper and Riley’s terms were initially slated to run through 2023, leaving the status of Williams and Hobbs’ seats up in the air until the Ohio AG’s office provided further guidance to Toledo’s law department.

Council President Matt Cherry told our media partner the Toledo Blade council has 30 days from Dec. 16, the day three of the former council members were convicted, to appoint someone to fill the vacant seats, per city charter.

“I would imagine a vote would take place on January 10 to fill at least those two district seat vacancies,” Cherry told the Blade. “With this whole conundrum, it’s been new to all of us. I haven’t had a whole lot of time to work out the details. But now we’re at crunch time, and we’ve got to try to get done what we can get done.”

In addition to the vacated seats from the appointed members, council will need to fill councilwoman Michele Grim’s seat after she was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in November.

You can read the letter from the Ohio Attorney General’s Chief Counsel to Toledo’s law department in full below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.