Ohio Auditor report says nothing illegal in STRS, recommends review on bonuses and transparency

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An audit of the State Teacher’s Retirement System of Ohio found no evidence of anything illegal but says STRS could be more transparent and rethink how it issues bonuses to investment staff.

The Auditor of State, Keith Faber, released a special audit that found no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation related to the $90 billion held in trust by the STRS of Ohio, the auditor’s office said in a news release. In reviewing the pension system, the investigation determined the STRS is well designed and well-monitored internally and by independent experts. Even still, the auditor’s office is recommending stakeholders should review pension system policies and laws to consider changes and improve the management of pension funds.

Among the suggestions for improvements include implementing better measures to ensure required actuarial reviews and fiduciary audits are done in a timely manner as well as considering changes to how or whether bonus payments are offered to investment staff and removing provisions that shield investment decisions from further scrutiny.

“STRS should be striving to be as transparent as possible on the funds held in their trust,” Auditor Faber said in a statement. “That means fully disclosing how these funds are being invested and the returns or losses on those investments.”

The auditor’s office report comes after retired teachers concerned with the retirement system and its elimination of payouts for cost of living adjustments commissioned a study in 2021 that accused STRS of lacking transparency and paying out large bonuses to employees. STRS disputed its findings.

Faber’s office said Thursday there is room for public debate and possible police changes to address concerned from STRS members, including on matters of transparency, investments, as well as audit and review requirements.

Find the full report at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.