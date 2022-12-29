Birthday Club
ProMedica, Cigna finalize coverage agreement

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and Cigna have finalized an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in the new year, ProMedica announced Thursday.

“We are pleased that Cigna and ProMedica were finally able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on the few outstanding terms that remained, resulting in a newly signed contract before the end of the year,” Don Pirc, Vice President of Managed Care with ProMedica said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, patients with Cigna insurance can expect their trusted ProMedica providers to remain in-network without any gap in coverage.”

A Cigna spokesperson said the deal with ProMedica benefits their customers both companies serve.

“This agreement provides a framework to make high-quality health care more affordable and accessible, which is increasingly important as our clients and customers manage rising prices due to inflation,” a Cigna spokesperson said, according to ProMedica.

The move comes just weeks after ProMedica announced to its patients that the companies failed to reach an agreement after more than a year of conversations.

ProMedica said patients with questions about scheduling should contact their ProMedica Physician Group office directly.

Meantime, Cigna and Mercy Health have not yet reached a deal for 2023 coverage. The current contract covers hospitals in other areas of the state but does not affect Mercy Health hospitals in our region.

