Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral.

According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.

Hobbs and Jones are facing nine counts of felonious assault with three year gun specifications. Hernandez is facing nine counts of complicity in committing felonious assault with three year gun specifications.

Three people were hurt when the suspected gunmen allegedly fired dozens of shots into a crowd outside of the church during the services for Lawrenczel Larell Taylor III in December of 2021. Lucas County Prosecutor Andy Lastra told 13abc last month officials don’t know why the casket was the focus of a shooting.

“Keith Hobbs and Kaveon Jones ran behind the houses across the street from the church on Upton to the intersection at Mansfield and Upton avenue and took a position in the intersection and started firing shots down the street on Upton at the cars as they were trying to leave,” said Lastra.

He says people couldn’t back up.

“They were driving literally in a hail of bullets. The first car that was leading contained a six-year-old- boy who, to this day, is terrified,” said Lastra.

Investigators say the Hernandez never pulled the trigger.

“There is no evidence which specifically says that Lupe Hernandez was a shooter. Our position is that if he had not been in a stolen SUV out of Oregon, driven to Start High School, picked these two up, and then went to the church, but for him being directly involved, perhaps it would not have happened,” said the prosecutor.

The three teens between the ages of 17 and 18 years old were released on a $90,000 bond, put on house arrest, and ordered to wear ankle monitors.

