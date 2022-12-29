Birthday Club
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily close

WIC (Women Infants and Children)
WIC (Women Infants and Children)(WIC program)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed.

An alternative location has been set up for participants at the Park Place House located on 7805 Angola Rd. The location will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, all other WIC sites are operating under normal business hours. Anyone with questions can call the Downtown WIC site at (419) 213-4422.

