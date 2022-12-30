Birthday Club
12/29: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

2022 will end on a rainy note, but we may dry out for the festivities.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Staying breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps will be steady overnight in the low to mid-50s, and a few rain showers will arrive after midnight. FRIDAY: Morning showers evolving into a steady rain for the afternoon & evening. Winds will gradually diminish with highs in the mid-50s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain may be heavy at times with lows in the low 40s. NEW YEAR’S EVE: The rain will continue to fall for much of the day with highs in the upper 40s, but then tapering off for the festivities later in the evening. Temps will be in the 40s when the ball (or walleye) drops, then 30s later in the night. NEW YEAR’s DAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. A brief AM shower is possible north, but most of the day will be dry. EXTENDED: Cloudy Monday with highs in the lower 50s, then more rain is likely later Monday night into Tuesday, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder as well. It’ll also be windy on Tuesday with highs way up in the mid-60s. Then, we start to cool down Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. It’ll also be cloudy with a bit of rain and snow possible later on.

