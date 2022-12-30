Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades.

Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.

Neighbors have recently reported children throwing large rocks from the abandoned building. According to neighbors, these children are damaging tow trucks and cars parked at a tow trucking business across the street.

Merle Ulch, owner of the Tow Trucking business said the children have caused a lot of damage which he has had to foot the bill for.

”I would say $4,000 about a month ago and four trucks in this year is probably about another two or $3,000. These are customer cars that we got here fixing,” said Ulch.

He believes this is a problem he should not have to deal with since the city has been saying they would demolish the lot for years.

“The building should have been taken down because there have been some bodies found in there in the past. And it’s hard to tell if there’s any more there, homeless living there and everything. There is no one who will go in that building they’re scared, the police were even afraid walking into the building too,” said Ulch.

Ulch said he’s called the city and landbank multiple times, all to no avail.

“They referred us to call the mayor and you cannot get a hold of the mayor. It’s a runaround that’s all it is. Police come out here and tell them that you can’t do anything contact the mayor. So what is the police department for,” said Ulch.

Unlike many properties around the city, this demolition is in the hands of the Land Bank and not the demolition department. David Mann, president, and CEO of the Land Bank said environmental work to remove the asbestos is happening next week and the building is heading for the wrecking ball soon after.

Ulch said it’s about time. ” It’s going to be a lot better because the kids can’t go over there and hide and party inside the building instead of being at home with their parents that should be taking care of them,” said Ulch.

