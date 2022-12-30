Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio.

Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.

“It was kind of the perfect storm: extreme temperatures, Christmas holiday, long weekend. And with these temperatures, we get frozen lines, frozen meters, it created several water main breaks. So, it was just very chaotic,” said Todd Saums, a water distribution manager for Toledo.

It’s a similar story in the City of Sandusky.

“We’ve been getting phone calls pretty much nonstop for the past five days. As the weather cools and then warms up a little bit, we’re fearful that some of the lines that have frozen – that had no water coming in – might thaw out and then we might find a lot more leaks,” the Sandusky Director of Public Works Aaron Klein said, “We might have water pouring out of houses like we did over the weekend.”

Sandusky crews responded to more than 80 residential calls and the calls are still coming.

“We think with the thaw that we’re going to have more phone calls coming in. But also as people return home from the holidays, we expect to get more calls as well because they might not even know that their basements are flooded at this point,” said Klein.

The majority of residential issues, Saums said, are preventable.

“These are all very preventable from the homeowner. Get a little bit of insulation, tighten that crawl space up, and it will go a long way,” Saums said.

You can visit the City of Toledo’s website for information about how to keep water lines in your home from freezing and bursting.

If you experience a problem with your water lines, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 to get help shutting off your water.

Similarly, if you live in Sandusky and have water line issues, Klein says to call 419-627-5893 for their Customer Accounting Office.

