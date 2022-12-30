City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health.

The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.

Water testing is currently in progress.

According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:

The north side of South Avenue from 1-475 to Holland Sylvania Road

The west side of Holland Sylvania Road from South Avenue to Hill Avenue

McTigue Drive from Hill Avenue to Nebraska Avenue

Nebraska Avenue from McTigue Drive to I-475

I-475 from Nebraska Avenue to South Avenue

The City says the advisory is expected to expire on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to check if there is a water boil advisory in your area, click here.

If you have any questions, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

The Water Boil Advisory is in effect for those inside the marked area. (City of Toledo)

