City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

The City of Toledo issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health.
The City of Toledo issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health.

The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.

Water testing is currently in progress.

According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:

  • The north side of South Avenue from 1-475 to Holland Sylvania Road
  • The west side of Holland Sylvania Road from South Avenue to Hill Avenue
  • McTigue Drive from Hill Avenue to Nebraska Avenue
  • Nebraska Avenue from McTigue Drive to I-475
  • I-475 from Nebraska Avenue to South Avenue

The City says the advisory is expected to expire on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to check if there is a water boil advisory in your area, click here.

If you have any questions, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

The Water Boil Advisory is in effect for those inside the marked area.
The Water Boil Advisory is in effect for those inside the marked area.(City of Toledo)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

