City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health.
The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
Water testing is currently in progress.
According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:
- The north side of South Avenue from 1-475 to Holland Sylvania Road
- The west side of Holland Sylvania Road from South Avenue to Hill Avenue
- McTigue Drive from Hill Avenue to Nebraska Avenue
- Nebraska Avenue from McTigue Drive to I-475
- I-475 from Nebraska Avenue to South Avenue
The City says the advisory is expected to expire on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.
For more information or to check if there is a water boil advisory in your area, click here.
If you have any questions, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.