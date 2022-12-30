Birthday Club
December 30th Weather Forecast

Big Warm Up With Rain
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today’s high is already 57 and we may warm up another degree today. The record high of 60-degrees was set back in 1936. Along with the warmth, rain is very likely today, tonight, and tomorrow. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Monday will bring a high back in the 50s, and a record high is likely on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 60s. The record high is 61-degrees set back in 1950. Showers and thunderstorms are also likely on Tuesday. It will turn cooler for the second half of next week. Some light snow is possible on Thursday.

