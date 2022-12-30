TPD: One dead after early morning Toledo shooting on Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Toledo on Friday.

When 13abc crews arrived on scene at the corner of Berdan and Watson around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 30, they noticed an ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort and flashing lights.

TPD tells 13abc that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Hours later, TPD reported that the victim had died as the hospital.

The victim’s identity is still unknown. Detectives are currently working with the Lucas County Coroner’s Office to help identify the victim.

TPD says detectives have opened an investigation but there are currently no leads on any suspects.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

