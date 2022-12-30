Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

EXPLAINER: Sports betting to begin in Ohio with new year

Legal sports betting will launch in Ohio at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 with sportsbooks, mobile apps, and kiosks.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The start of the new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet.

A year ago, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation allowing sports gambling — a move made possible by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering. Ohio is joining more than 30 other states where fans can bet on sports.

The legislation creates three types of licenses that will be overseen by the state’s Casino Control Commission. Those licenses govern mobile wagering such as on a phone app; gambling in sportsbooks run by casinos, racinos and professional sport teams; and bars, restaurants and other retail sites with self-service gaming kiosks.

The state’s Legislative Service Commission has estimated that sports betting will eventually become a multibillion-dollar industry in Ohio.

WHEN DOES THIS START?

It begins as soon as the clock hits midnight after New Year’s Eve. The Hard Rock Sportsbook in Cincinnati has invited Pete Rose to place the first legal bet there. Rose, of course, agreed to a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989 after an investigation found he placed numerous bets on the Reds while playing for and managing the team.

WHERE CAN PEOPLE PLACE BETS?

Adults age 21 and older who are physically in the state will be able to place bets just about anywhere at anytime. Most bets will be made through sports gaming apps on phones. Casinos and racinos are opening sportsbooks where you can make a bet and watch games. Pro sports teams and the Football Hall of Fame in Canton also are making plans to open sportsbooks. Gaming kiosks will be set up around the state in hundreds of licensed bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and grocery stores too.

While the biggest sports betting apps are expected to take wagers immediately, some of the sportsbooks and kiosks will delay their starts, so bettors may want to check before going. Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is delaying opening kiosks in its 42 licensed stores until well after the beginning of the year. The Ohio Casino Control Commission has said 16 companies would be ready to offer online betting on Jan 1.

WHERE AND HOW WILL BETTING KIOSKS OPERATE?

The Ohio Lottery Commission will oversee the rules and operation of the kiosks and plans to have a list of locations. The kiosks will have instructions for players and be limited to taking specific wagers: bets on point spreads, over-under, money lines and parlays.

WHAT WAGERS ARE ALLOWED?

Pro sports in the U.S., college sports, some international sports and even esports. People can also bet on auto racing, Olympic events and professional golf and tennis. But there’s no wagering allowed on high school games, pre-recorded events or some prop bets, such as whether a certain player will be injured or how many penalties or timeouts are called.

WILL WINNINGS BE TAXED?

You bet. How much will depend on how much the bettor makes in a year. Online sportsbooks will track a person’s winnings. If you win big, it’s likely that you’ll be sent a tax form. The IRS requires you to report gambling wins as income. Meanwhile, operators will pay a 10% tax on net revenue to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
A Grand Jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in...
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
The City of Toledo issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public...
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
Kids at the mall were detained and released into their parents' custody.
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TPD says was that one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was being taken to an...
TPD: One killed in Friday morning shooting

Latest News

After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for for some late-night eats, which that can...
Hittin' The Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game (video)
Toledo Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of punching and...
TPD look to ID theft suspect accused of punching, threatening loss prevention employee
Anthony Kennedy (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County