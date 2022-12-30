Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.

“My partners and I have all worked in restaurants, bars, and clubs for the better part of our lives,” said Anthony Kutaish, co-owner of Night Own Diner. “When we get off work all the good dining options here have all but disappeared, and we’re here to change that.”

The hours are not typical for the Toledo-area restaurant scene.

“6 p.m. through 4 a.m. kind of raises a few eyebrows around town when you tell people that,” Kutaish. “But we’re excited because we’ve gotten great feedback from the community.”

The menu serves up all kinds of choices. Andreas Kamilaris is one of the owners of the diner.

“From appetizers to flatbreads and waffles to other breakfast items, we have sandwiches, too,” said Andreas Kamilaris, one of the owners of the diner. “We have it all, a big variety for everyone.”

Kamilaris said there’s a special deal for some special people in our community.

“All on-duty first responders, so law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs all get 20% off,” said Kamilaris.

So whether you’ve been at work, a show, a club, a late-night movie, or just looking for a new place to dine, Kamilaris said you should swoop into the Night Owl Diner.

“I love seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces and they go home knowing they enjoyed a good meal and had a good time,” said Kamilaris.

The diner is open six days a week, Tuesdays through Sundays. You can dine in or carry out.

