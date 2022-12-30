Imagination Station announces January events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will take place at the science center throughout January.

The January events are as follows:

The Science of Guinness World Records

Families now have extra time to discover the world’s great record holders, what it took to cement their names in the history books and potentially become a part of history yourself!

Extended through April

Now Showing: KeyBank Discovery Theater

NEW: Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D New ocean technology has allowed us to delve further into the unknown than ever before. From the coastal shallows to deeper, more mysterious worlds, we reveal the spectacular stories of life beneath the waves.

Backyard Wilderness 3D The film displays an array of wildlife images and behavior all captured by cameras mounted inside dens and nests, and moving along the forest floor and bond bottom.



Click here to see the showtimes.

Tinkering in IDEA Lab - Papertronics

All month long

Free with admission

Make your own electronic greeting card with a few simple parts. Copper tape, button battery, LED and a sheet of paper are all you need.

Jan. 1 - Celebrate the First Day of 2023

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free with admission

Experiment with circuits and programmable robots in the Coding Corner at Imagination Station



Jan. 2 - Special Hours

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 7 and 8 - Rubik’s Cube Competition

The World Cube Association will be hosting a Rubik’s Cube tournament over two days at Imagination Station. Watch as some of the best compete against one another to solve the world’s most famous puzzle

Jan. 11 - Homeschool Workshops

Chemistry: Grades K-3 Become a chemist and discover substances with strange and surprising properties while experimenting with physical and chemical changes as well as exothermic and endothermic chemical reactions.



Robotics: Grades 4-8 Discover the world of robotics as you learn about their functions and parts. Then practice programming a robot to complete a task!



Seats are available in both the morning and afternoon sessions. You can reserve your spots here

Jan. 16 - School’s Out, We’re Open!

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Imagination Station is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 28 - Gaming Tournament

Doors open at 5 p.m. and brackets start at 5:30 p.m.

Contestants will bring their own game systems, monitors and controllers to battle it out in Guilty Gear: Strive, Guilty Gear Xrd REV2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The finale will take place on the GIANT screen of the KeyBank Discovery Theater.

Click here to register

Imagination Station says on Saturdays, all Lucas County residents receive a $2 discount and free admission for kids 12 and under with paid adult admission. There is a limit of two children per adult.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.