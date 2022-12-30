Lucas County Democratic Party opens applications for city council vacancies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications for the District 1 and District 4 Toledo City Council vacancies.

Toledo City Council will have to fill the seats of Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III, who were appointed to fill the seats of Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper ─ who have since been convicted on bribery and extortion charges.

Applicants must fulfill the following requirements:

A registered voter

Democrat

Reside within the district they plan to run in

Applications will be accepted from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023, at 5 p.m.

For additional information, the screening application, and the signed affidavit required for applicants, visit the Lucas County Democratic Party’s screening page, click here.

