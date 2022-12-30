Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While sports betting will not be legalized until Jan. 1, 2023, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made an exception a day early with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup between the respective states’ schools.

The Peach Bowl, which will be played between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 31, sparked the friendly wager between the two governors.

DeWine, in his best Ohio State gear, offered up some buckeyes, root beer and Ohio maple syrup.

Hey, @GovKemp, how about a friendly wager for the #CFBPlayoff matchup between @OhioStateFB & @GeorgiaFootball at the #CFAPeachBowl?

I’m offering Buckeye candies from @MarshasBuckeyes, @StewartRoot Beer, & Ohio Maple Syrup made by my son John at Flying Mouse Farms.#GoBucks O-H! pic.twitter.com/MZpJkudPA3 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2022

Kemp responded to the wager by way of an offer of Georgia-grown peaches, peanuts and apple cider.

We’re excited about tomorrow night’s @CFAPeachBowl game here in Georgia and confident our @GeorgiaFootball Bulldogs are going to beat the @OhioStateFB Buckeyes!



So I’ve made a friendly wager with @GovMikeDeWine for some @GeorgiaGrown peaches, peanuts, and apple cider.#GoDawgs https://t.co/LoqlfbPPzl pic.twitter.com/PFnk7WczZ9 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 30, 2022

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs kick off at 8 p.m. in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.