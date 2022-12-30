Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game (video)
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While sports betting will not be legalized until Jan. 1, 2023, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made an exception a day early with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup between the respective states’ schools.
The Peach Bowl, which will be played between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 31, sparked the friendly wager between the two governors.
DeWine, in his best Ohio State gear, offered up some buckeyes, root beer and Ohio maple syrup.
Kemp responded to the wager by way of an offer of Georgia-grown peaches, peanuts and apple cider.
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs kick off at 8 p.m. in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
