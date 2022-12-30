Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene.

It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound Reynolds is closed to traffic but is expected to reopen shortly.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. The trash truck does not belong to the city.

