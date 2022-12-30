Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

Officials say 3 people were hospitalized after a crash at Reynolds and Angola in Toledo on Dec....
Officials say 3 people were hospitalized after a crash at Reynolds and Angola in Toledo on Dec. 30, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene.

It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound Reynolds is closed to traffic but is expected to reopen shortly.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. The trash truck does not belong to the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in...
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
Kids at the mall were detained and released into their parents' custody.
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TPD says was that one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was being taken to an...
TPD: One dead after early morning Toledo shooting on Friday
Robert Hamman was arrested on Dec. 29 after authorities had been looking for him since Dec. 24,...
Missing son of Christmas Eve homicide victim found, arrested
The City of Toledo issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public...
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

Latest News

The projects will improve Ohio’s surface water quality and the reliability and quality of...
Ohio EPA to fund NW Ohio water infrastructure projects
December 30th Weather Forecast
December 30th Weather Forecast
Toledo Zoo polar bears
13abc Year in Review: Local positive trending stories
OSHP says on Dec. 29, Jacob D. Davidson, 38, escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health...
OSHP seeks public assistance in locating dangerous escapee