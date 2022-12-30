Toledo Police: 63 homicides in 2022, 26 remain unsolved

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2022 has been a violent year for the city of Toledo, with 63 homicides so far. 26 of those cases remain unsolved, including the murder of Travis Glenn.

Glenn was killed in a random drive-by shooting in October. He was inside his home on Upton with his girlfriend and their three kids when bullets came through the walls.

His girlfriend, Alexis Quillen, was also grazed by a bullet.

“Travis was so innocent,” said Quillen. “He was such a good man. He was all-around an amazing person. It’s been two months and I’m still in shock. I don’t think I still fully believe it.”

She said the past two months have been a nightmare for her and her kids.

“My oldest, he’s 8, and it’s really affecting him really bad. He’s mad at the world,” said Quillen. “My daughter, she cries for her dad on the daily. Not only am I feeling just my pain, but I have to feel it for all three of them as well.”

in 2023, Quillen is hoping to see justice in her boyfriend’s case.

“I’m getting impatient. I mean I know it takes time, but it’s like these people are still out here living their life. Who knows who else might be caught in the crossfire because of a senseless act,” said Quillen.

She said Toledo Police have been proactive with Glenn’s murder case, but she says she’s still worried about what the people responsible might do if they aren’t caught.

“I actually just talked to the detective today and he said that they’ve come across leads,” said Quillen. “They claim they’re working on it so I just pray that they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do and get these people off the streets.”

Next year she hopes she can face her boyfriend’s killer in court and see them put behind bars for good.

“My biggest thing is justice for me and my kids. My 8-year-old literally asks me every day ‘Have they found my dad’s killer?’ I have to answer these questions,” said Quillen.

If you have any information about Glenn’s murder or any other unsolved homicides call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

