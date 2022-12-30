TPD look to ID theft suspect accused of punching, threatening loss prevention employee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of punching and threatening to shoot a loss prevention employee when stealing clothing from the Franklin Park Mall.

According to police records, it happened at the Macy’s in West Toledo on Dec. 19. TPD said the suspect is approximately 5′7″ and 150lbs.

The police report said the suspect left the store with several mens shirts and had a duffle bag on him. He allegedly ran a a cable through the shirts and duffle bag to secure the items to him. A loss prevention employee tried to stop him in the double glass doors by the parking garage when the suspect allegedly tried to punch him three times.

The suspect allegedly threatened the loss prevention employee and said “if you put your mother f****** hands on me you’re gonna catch a bullet.” The suspect then ran away toward the Burlington Coat Factory on Monroe.

Police say those with information are eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 and should contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

