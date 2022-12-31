12/30: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Steady rain, perhaps heavy at times, with lows in the low 40s. Rainfall totals of 1/2″ to 1″ likely. SATURDAY: Rain will fall for most of the daytime, otherwise cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-40s. NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mainly dry, but a sprinkle or light shower will be possible right around midnight. NEW YEAR’S DAY: A morning shower possible, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Cloudy Monday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain, potentially heavy, will arrive later Monday night and continue into Tuesday. It’ll also be very mild and windy Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s, and a few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Another 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is likely with that system, possibly more. Partly sunny and cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. A bit of light snow Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny Friday but cold with highs in the low 30s.

